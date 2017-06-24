The memory of Marc-Vivien Foe who died during the 2003 Confederations Cup remains in the hearts of Cameroonian players, says midfielder Arnaud Djoum.

The African champions returned to the competition after a 14-years absence; the last time being when the sad incident occured.

Foe collapsed and died during Cameroon's semi-final against Colombia in Lyon, with an autopsy later revealing that the 28-year-old suffered from the rare heart condition hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Djoum who now plays in the same position for the Indomitable Lions and wears the same jersey number late Foe wore revealed that the team carries the memory of the player with them as they compete in this year's Confederations Cup.

"Our side, we also play for him because he was a really good person, a big player for our country and someone really important," Djoum told Omnisport ahead of Cameroon's final Group B game against Germany, where they must beat the world champions to have any chance of progressing.

"We try not to speak too much about it because it was a tragedy, but we know we are here also for him, for his family and for everybody.

"So we try to show good football and performances for him. Of course, I was only young [when Foe played] but I looked up to him. He was a big player."