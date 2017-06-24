Lesotho: DC MP Tipped to Defect to AD

DEMOCRATIC Congress (DC) legislator for Semena constituency, Tlohelang Aumane, has moved to allay swirling speculation that he intends to defect to the Alliance of Democrats (AD) to secure a position in the new government.

Mr Aumane won the Semena constituency in Thaba-Tseka district in the 3 June 2017 National Assembly elections ahead of 14 other candidates who included Popular Front for Democracy (PFD) leader Lekhetho Rakuoane.

Mr Aumane contested in the polls after resigning as principal secretary in the Development Planning ministry ahead of the polls.

The All Basotho Convention (ABC), AD, Basotho National Party (BNP) and Reformed Congress of Lesotho (RCL) have since cobbled up the 63 seats they garnered in the elections to form government.

The seven party former governing alliance, of which the DC was a leading partner, could only muster a combined 47 seats, which were 14 short of the 61-seat threshold to form government.

An audio clip has been circulating on social media in which some unidentified DC supporters from Semena constituency claim that Mr Aumane was on the verge of defecting to the AD.

Led by veteran politician Monyane Moleleki, the AD was formed last December after the then DC deputy leader unsuccessfully sought to wrest control of the party from its leader and former premier Pakalitha Mosisili.

In forming the AD, Mr Moleleki took with him a substantial number of DC executive committee members as well as members of the youth and women's leagues.

Mr Moleleki joined forces with the ABC, BNP and RCL in a vote of no confidence against the Dr Mosisili-led government in parliament on 1 March 2017 and this led to the dissolution of parliament and King Letsie III's call for fresh elections.

In the audio clip, the DC supporters discuss the implications of Mr Aumane's purported looming defection to the AD.

A male voice says: "The news that we heard yesterday had our heads spinning, especially considering that we have just won the (Semena constituency) election.

"I suggest that we request for our constituency committee to hold a meeting so that we can identify where all these rumours (of Mr Aumane's purported looming defection) are coming from."

He continues: "All those who have been aggrieved by this matter or have an interest in it should write a letter to the committee and ask for a day to meet over this issue.

"After all, it is because of us as members of this group that this constituency will either collapse or progress. Let's sit down with our MP and talk about this because if we don't do that, the situation will get out of hand and end up affecting other people's lives."

In response, a female voice says: "Loyalty is a very good thing in life, but we can't hold back Ntate Aumane especially when your leaders are not loyal as well.

"All that we want right now is the development of our constituency, period. We don't care who is in government, so long as the MP does the right thing for our betterment. Whether he starts his own party or defects to another one, it doesn't matter as long as he brings us the changes that we want. We don't care about the party and he will always win the elections."

Another female voice says: "Let's not be hasty. We need to court Ntate Moleleki first and when he has agreed to our proposal, then we can join the AD, but as of now, we are still members of the DC."

For his part, Mr Aumane told the Lesotho Times he would be holding a constituency meeting over the weekend over the issue.

"I haven't listened to the clip as yet, but I am aware of the allegations because some members of the constituency have called me on the matter. I will be attending a constituency meeting over the weekend, but it's just a normal monthly sitting."

He also indicated that it was not the first time he had been linked with the AD.

"Even before the elections, there were some people who tried to impede my candidature saying I would defect to the AD after winning the constituency. However, I can assure you that these are just allegations."

AD spokesperson Teboho Lehloenya could not be reached for comment yesterday.