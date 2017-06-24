Lesotho: Storm Over Metsing Pension

LESOTHO Congress for Democracy (LCD) leader and former deputy premier, Mothetjoa Metsing, has already started enjoying his pension benefits despite conflicting interpretations on whether or not he qualifies for the perks.

This was revealed by LCD Secretary-General Teboho Sekata at a press briefing in Maseru yesterday.

Mr Metsing first occupied the office of deputy prime minister in June 2012 when his LCD party formed a coalition government with the Thomas Thabane-led All Basotho Convention (ABC) and Basotho National Party (BNP). Dr Thabane led that government until the February 2015 elections when it made way for a seven-party coalition administration led by former premier Pakalitha Mosisili.

Mr Metsing retained his position as deputy premier in the seven-party government which was inaugurated on 17 March 2017 until the 3 June 2017 snap elections. which brought back a Dr Thabane-led four party coalition including the BNP, Reformed Congress of Lesotho and the Alliance of Democrats.

All in all, Mr Metsing served 60 months under the two governments and this has given rise to conflicting views over whether or not he should receive the pension due to a deputy prime minister.

Section 3, subsection 1b of the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister (Retirement and Spouses' benefits) Act of 2011 stipulates that "a person who holds the office of Deputy Prime Minister shall, on ceasing office... if he has held office for a period of 36 months, be granted a monthly pension at the rate of 80 percent of their basic salary attached to the office of the Deputy Prime Minister on the last day which they held office".

"Other benefits (include) a chauffeur-driven government vehicle, free medical treatment, a bodyguard, free telephone, water and electricity, a gardener and house maid and a diplomatic passport," the act further stipulates.

Some members of the new administration have argued that Mr Metsing was not entitled to the benefits on the grounds that did not serve in the position for 36 continuous months.

However, Mr Sekata revealed yesterday that the caretaker government led by Dr Mosisili facilitated a process to ensure that Mr Metsing enjoyed his "rightful" benefits, adding that the Mahobong constituency legislator was in possession of a government vehicle as one of his benefits.

"As the LCD party, we are concerned by the propaganda fed to the nation by the followers of the newly-formed government and some of the party leaders that have formed government," Mr Sekata said.

"These people are busy making unfounded allegations that our leader has refused to return a state-owned vehicle," he said, adding there was no way Mr Metsing would refuse to hand over government property.

He said that it was baffling that members of the four parties claimed that the law says one should have been deputy prime minister for a continuous 36 months to qualify for a pension.

"This law does not make mention of the term (continuous), it only makes reference to the time one must serve in office. It is not right that people are being fed lies."

He said the critics should have sought clarity from Government Secretary, Lebohang Ramohlanka, Attorney General Tšokolo Makhethe, Speaker of Parliament Sephiri Motanyane or the LCD public relations committee before going public with their unfounded claims.

"Can the people uttering these unfounded allegations help us on this matter? Are they saying our leader doesn't have a stake in getting pensions? We are surprised that these people are not quoting the law but rather uttering statements they cannot back up with the law."

LCD public relations committee member, Lesolle Phalatsi said Mr Metsing was no different from former Deputy Prime Minister Lesao Lehohla who has been enjoying his pension since 2012.

Mr Lehohla deputised Dr Mosisili for many years before retiring in 2012 when the latter lost power to Dr Thabane.

"There is nothing sinister about the fact that our leader is enjoying his benefits. The only thing sinister about this whole thing is the hatred these people have for Ntate Metsing who is already enjoying his benefits.

"Whether we accept it or not, LCD has been in power since 1993 and in all those years it made sure that government machinery runs smoothly, even during transition period and it is against this background that those in government ensured that Ntate Metsing got what is his rightfully his," Mr Phalatsi said.

Mr Phalatsi said there was no need to wait for a new government before Mr Metsing's benefits could be processed.

Contacted for comment, ABC spokesperson Tefo Mapesela yesterday said Mr Metsing was "so lucky that he managed to process his pension in the blink of an eye yet (the late) former army boss Lieutenant General Maaparankoe Mahao and former police commissioner Khothatso Tšooana have not received their terminal benefits two years after their contracts were terminated".

Lt Gen Mahao was appointed in August 2014 and he was shot dead by soldiers on 25 June 2015 allegedly while resisting arrest on suspicion he was behind a foiled mutiny plot involving several LDF members. Mr Tšooana's contracted was terminated by Dr Mosisili's government two years ago.

Mr Mapesela said the LCD and their leader needed to understand that each parliament was independent and that Mr Metsing's first term as deputy prime minister was served in the 8th parliament.

"The minute that parliament was dissolved before 36 months and he ceased to be the deputy prime minister.

"When he was appointed deputy prime minister in 2015, this was done under the 10th parliament and he didn't serve for 36 months as well. There is nowhere in the law stated that the two terms must be aggregated," Mr Mapesela said, adding they would seek legal advice on the issue.

"If the law says they erred, we will revoke that and if the interpretation agrees with what they have done we will respect the law because as government we are going to restore order and law in this country.

"If this was correct (that he should be enjoying the benefits), why did they try to sneak a bill to amend that act to enable the DPM to qualify for pension after two years? We are not fools," Mr Mapesela added.