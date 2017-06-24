Zimbabwe: Opposition Helps Keep Mugabe in Power

INDEPENDENT legislator Temba Mliswa has blamed opposition leaders for aiding President Robert Mugabe's rule by constantly uttering reckless statements.

Mliswa said politicians should be careful with their public pronouncements as they define the behaviour of their followers, particularly towards electoral processes and political rights.

He singled-out the MDC-T party, accusing it of giving Zanu PF a soft lead in the 2018 elections by not participating in by-elections held since 2013.

"We seem to plant negative perceptions in our people when it comes to elections.

"The votes in the urban areas went down because people had been told don't vote," Mliswa said speaking as a panellist at a Crisis Coalition meeting in Harare on Thursday.

He added, "If you say don't vote you are literally saying don't register. It's critical to understand the things that we say to people especially as parties. People take those as an instruction. Zanu PF then focuses on registering all its supporters.

"As we speak, all the by-elections Zanu PF has been registering, the MDC has not been registering; that's a fact. Come 2018, Zanu PF has more registered voters.

"When we lose, we then attribute it to rigging. Can you win an election without registering to vote?"

Despite having started on a high note when it was established in 1999, the MDC-T has consistently failed to unseat Mugabe's regime in successive elections.

The party, together with fellow opposition leaders, have continually blamed systematic electoral irregularities for their losses.

However, Mliswa said opposition parties should collectively make efforts to demystify some myths affecting enjoyment of political rights in Zimbabwe.

"Whether there are 15 CIOs (Central Intelligence Organisation agents) here, they are human," he said in apparent reference to MDC-T legislator Murisi Zizwai who had refused to share his party's strategy citing there were intelligence agents in the meeting.

"They are going through the same problems as us. Don't use that to scare us. Already you are planting fear in people before we go anywhere."

According to Mliswa, opposition mobilisation strategy should include building relations with critical sectors such as the army and state agents by simple actions such as gracing national events.

"Have 20 million people vote for you, if the military doesn't support you they will not give you. They are the last line of defence.

"The president had conceded in 2008 but the military said no how can we allow people who want to put us in prison to rule? Some of the statements made by political parties are reckless."

He added that the opposition movement should start mobilising ahead of the ruling party prioritising the rural vote which constitute over 72 percent.