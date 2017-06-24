Dar es Salaam — The Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) plans to hold a countrywide demonstration to condemn the ongoing brutal killings of police and local leaders in Coast Region.

The request comes just a day after two police officers were shot dead by unidentified people in Bungu in Kibiti on Wednesday.

In a statement released to the media, THRDC national coordinator Onesmo Olengurumwa says the coalition calls on all citizens to collaborate with the authorities by revealing the perpetrators of the killings.

Besides this, the THRDC urges the government to investigate and hold the culprits.

"We urge the government to allow our members to stage a peaceful demonstration countrywide to condemn these killings so that our voices could be widely spread in this fight," he says.

Mr Olengurumwa said effective tactics should be applied in this fight, while maintaining confidentiality to ensure the culprits do not in any way get to know the measures taken against them.

"We should as a nation unite and leave aside our political affiliations to fight against these terrible incidents against our people," he emphasises.

He, therefore, proposes to government to provide incentives or rewards to people, who will be able to give information that will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.