24 June 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Uhuru, Ruto to Launch Jubilee Manifesto Monday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Jubilee Party will on Monday launch its re-election manifesto that will outline its agenda for the next five years.

In a statement, the party stated that the pledge to be made by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto will also highlight achievements made since they took over power four years ago.

"In 2013, Jubilee Party made a solemn commitment to Kenyans that if elected to power, it would work with Kenyans and for Kenyans to transform the Country. Since taking leadership of this beloved country, the Jubilee government has worked for and with Kenyans to transform our lives, our society and the Nation as a whole," the statement said.

NASA leaders who have fronted ODM leader Raila Odinga as their presidential candidate will also launch their manifesto on Thursday next week.

The manifestos are being launched a month to the August 8 General Election, in what is shaping out to be a tough contest.

Jubilee has expressed its commitment to build a solid foundation which it says will take Kenya to the next level.

"This transformative agenda has impacted Kenya in more ways and touched directly more lives in the last 4 years than has ever been undertaken by any government since we attained independence."

The party said the transformation is being seen in every part of the country and has touched the lives of Kenyans in every walk of life.

Kenya

Maize Shortage - How Did We Get Here?

The maize shortage is not new to the country. But a number of factors combined to create a crisis that has become the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.