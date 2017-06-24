Kenya: Uhuru, Ruto to Launch Jubilee Manifesto Monday

Nairobi — The Jubilee Party will on Monday launch its re-election manifesto that will outline its agenda for the next five years.

In a statement, the party stated that the pledge to be made by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto will also highlight achievements made since they took over power four years ago.

"In 2013, Jubilee Party made a solemn commitment to Kenyans that if elected to power, it would work with Kenyans and for Kenyans to transform the Country. Since taking leadership of this beloved country, the Jubilee government has worked for and with Kenyans to transform our lives, our society and the Nation as a whole," the statement said.

NASA leaders who have fronted ODM leader Raila Odinga as their presidential candidate will also launch their manifesto on Thursday next week.

The manifestos are being launched a month to the August 8 General Election, in what is shaping out to be a tough contest.

Jubilee has expressed its commitment to build a solid foundation which it says will take Kenya to the next level.

"This transformative agenda has impacted Kenya in more ways and touched directly more lives in the last 4 years than has ever been undertaken by any government since we attained independence."

The party said the transformation is being seen in every part of the country and has touched the lives of Kenyans in every walk of life.