Zimbabwe: VP Hails Zim, SA Ties

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa has hailed the economic ties between Zimbabwe and South Africa and called for increased co-operation in trade and investment.

He said this while officiating at the ongoing Zimbabwe-South Africa (ZIMSA) Investment Conference.

"Clearly, South Africa is a natural and strategically important partner of Zimbabwe in various areas particularly trade and investment. She has consistently maintained her place among the top five trade and investment partners of Zimbabwe.

"There is, therefore, need for continued strengthening of co-operation in both investment and trade relationships of the two economies," he said.

He commended South African companies that have continued their operations in Zimbabwe like PPC Cement, Zimplats, Standard Bank among others adding they had contributed to the resilience of the country's economy.

He said President Mugabe and his South African counterpart (Jacob Zuma) were committed to the development of the two countries.

"These investment initiatives support the efforts of our two leaders, His Excellency President Mugabe and his South African counterpart president Jacob Zuma who have been working tirelessly to ensure that the two countries spearhead development through the Bi-National Commission Agreement signed by our two countries," said the VP.

He urged Zimbabweans living in South Africa to take advantage of opportunities in the country and contribute to the nation's development.

South African Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Mr Mphakama Mbete, commended the ZIMSA Forum for providing a platform for engagement between the two countries.

"It is important that we have this meeting in light of the good bilateral relations that we have which are good. It is my belief that this Forum fits into these relations," he said.

Ambassador Mbete called on the two governments to provide platforms for business to thrive and contribute towards the development of the two nations.