South Africa: Brown Looks Set to Free Eskom From State Capture

The signals are clear that Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown will on Friday inject fresh leadership with no links to state capture at power utility Eskom.

Brown heads to Eskom's Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg on Friday for its annual general meeting, where she will bring sweeping new changes to the board. A new chairperson and countless new board members are expected to be announced publicly at 12:00.

The reversal of Brian Molefe's role as chief executive, the resignation of Eskom chairperson Ben Ngubane and the appointment of respected Eskom veteran Johnny Dladla as the new acting group chief executive are clear signals of Brown's intent.

Gupta-owned The New Age punted for the return of Matshela Koko as chief executive, citing sources saying he was cleared by an investigation by Cliffe Decker Hofmeyr.

However, Brown still needs to see a recommendation by the Eskom board regarding this investigation before making a final decision in the matter. This will likely only occur next week. Koko is still head of generation at Eskom.

It appears Brown is attempting to reclaim political ground by sweeping clean all links to state capture allegations in Eskom.

Connected to state capture allegations are links to the Gupta family, following the former Public Protector's State of Capture report and the Gupta Leaks emails.

Ngubane, Molefe, Koko and other board members have been implicated one way or another in the report and leaks.

President Jacob Zuma on Thursday announced he would soon initiate a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Regarding Dladla, Business Day reported that "several attempts were made by some senior executives and Eskom board members to introduce Dladla to the Gupta family, but that he declined".

