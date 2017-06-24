23 June 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Brown Looks Set to Free Eskom From State Capture

Tagged:

Related Topics

The signals are clear that Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown will on Friday inject fresh leadership with no links to state capture at power utility Eskom.

Brown heads to Eskom's Megawatt Park headquarters in Johannesburg on Friday for its annual general meeting, where she will bring sweeping new changes to the board. A new chairperson and countless new board members are expected to be announced publicly at 12:00.

The reversal of Brian Molefe's role as chief executive, the resignation of Eskom chairperson Ben Ngubane and the appointment of respected Eskom veteran Johnny Dladla as the new acting group chief executive are clear signals of Brown's intent.

Gupta-owned The New Age punted for the return of Matshela Koko as chief executive, citing sources saying he was cleared by an investigation by Cliffe Decker Hofmeyr.

However, Brown still needs to see a recommendation by the Eskom board regarding this investigation before making a final decision in the matter. This will likely only occur next week. Koko is still head of generation at Eskom.

It appears Brown is attempting to reclaim political ground by sweeping clean all links to state capture allegations in Eskom.

Connected to state capture allegations are links to the Gupta family, following the former Public Protector's State of Capture report and the Gupta Leaks emails.

Ngubane, Molefe, Koko and other board members have been implicated one way or another in the report and leaks.

President Jacob Zuma on Thursday announced he would soon initiate a judicial inquiry into the matter.

Regarding Dladla, Business Day reported that "several attempts were made by some senior executives and Eskom board members to introduce Dladla to the Gupta family, but that he declined".

Source: Fin24

South Africa

Live Hen Sales Banned After Avian Flu Detected

The sale of live hens has been banned in South Africa after avian flu was confirmed at a farm in Mpumalanga, the… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.