West Africa: AU Welcomes UN Resolution of Joint Force for Sahel States

The African Union, AU, on Friday welcomed the UN Resolution for the deployment of a joint force for the Group of Five for Sahel States, FC-G5S.

On June 19, unanimously adopting a new resolution, the UN Security Council approved the deployment of 5,000 military and law enforcement personnel drawn from Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger in four months' time.

Welcoming the resolution for the deployment of a joint force, the Chairperson of the AU Commission, Moussa Mahamat, in a statement, commended the UN support which he said echoes the AU's Peace and Security Council decision of April 13.

The chairperson reiterated the importance of the FC-G5S to address the persistent threats of violent extremism and transnational organised crimes including arms, drugs and human trafficking.

Mr. Mahamat said that the need to address the threat was aimed at protecting civilians, promoting peace, security and stability in the region.

He also commended the efforts by governments of Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger to guarantee the security of lives and properties of their citizens.

Mr. Mahamat reaffirmed the AU's commitment to working with governments of the FC-G5S countries and the international community for the immediate deployment and implementation of the FC-G5S in accordance with international laws.

He said that this would include international humanitarian, human rights and refugee laws respectively.

He further appealed to member states to contribute troops and resources to the mission and encourages adherence to the AU Strategy for the Sahel on the promotion of regional security cooperation.

He said that this could be done through information exchange, border security and confidence-building measures between countries in the region to consolidate the gains made against the insurgency.

The chairperson highlighted the importance of the international community's unequivocal support in the fight against terrorism and violent extremism.

(Xinhua/NAN)