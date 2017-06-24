South Africa: ANCYL Hits Out At Opposition, Calls On ANC MPs to Defend the Party

The ANC Youth League labelled opposition parties arrogant and called on African National Congress MPs to "correctly apply themselves and vote with their consciences in defending the ANC".

This was the message of the league's secretary general Njabulo Nzuza press statement on the Constitutional Court's decision on the secret ballot matter, brought by the United Democratic Movement and other opposition parties.

Nzuzu said the league welcomed the judgment.

"The Constitutional Court has correctly schooled the opposition parties on the obvious fact that no court can or should dictate to the Speaker of Parliament on how to exercise discretionary powers," reads Nzuzu's statement.

"The ANC Youth League is of the view that the Constitutional Court has successfully rejected an attempt by opposition parties to draw it into the theatre of natural political contestations in Parliament.

"We gallon [sic] these people to march back to their benches in Parliament and debate the matter of the manner of voting and be prepared to accept whatever decision they collectively arrive at as parliamentarians; as they should have done from the onset."

'Moral opportunism'

He said the opposition parties attempt to hide "behind the skirt of the Constitutional Court" in attacking the doctrine of the separation of powers "to mask their failure to win political discussions in Parliament.

"This is an attempt at enforcing a tyranny of the minority. We reject this behaviour with all imaginable contempt."

He said the opposition seems to have concluded that they have a monopoly on what constitutes a "conscientious vote.

"They have been insisting that ANC members of Parliament must 'vote with their conscience' to remove the president of the ANC who was elected by ANC MPs.

"To their arrogant selves, conscience belongs only to a vote that favours their childish ambitions. This is absolute nonsense and moral opportunism.

"We call on ANC members of Parliament to correctly apply themselves and vote with their consciences in defending the ANC and the political mandate that it gave to them by rejecting any attempt to win power through the backdoor outside of general elections. Whether this is by secret ballot or not, revolutionary consciousness and discipline must be observed."

Nzuzu warned South Africans against the opposition's "double standards", which according to him pose a threat to our constitutional democracy.

"The point here is that people must disabuse themselves of calling for extra-parliamentary interventions if they are not prepared to live with consequences that do not favour their own biases."

