East Africa: Sudanese Soldiers Killed in Yemen

Medina — A number of Sudanese soldiers were killed in north-west Yemen fighting Houthi forces, reportedly on Saturday 10 June. Sudanese authorities have published photos of the bodies of the soldiers.

The Sudanese Forum of El Medina published the pictures of the bodies of seventeen Sudanese soldiers who were killed in Yemen. The forum said that on Wednesday afternoon the bodies arrived in El Medina and that they were buried at the tombs of El Begei, during an official military ceremony. Leaders of the Sudan Armed Forces and Saudi Arabia attended the funeral.

Yemeni news websites reported the killing of a number of Sudanese soldiers and the wounding of dozens of them at Midi of Hajjah province, in north-west Yemen on Saturday.

On 12 April, Reuters reported that five Sudanese soldiers were killed in battle for the Saudi Arabia-led coalition against the Iran-allied Houthi movement in Yemen. army spokesman Brigadier General Ahmed Khalifa El Shami then reported losing five soldiers and the wounding of 22 others.

Military sources told Reuters in April that Sudanese soldiers were killed when Yemeni forces backed by the coalition took control of a volcanic mountain on a road toward the Khalid bin el Waleed military base, a key stronghold of the Houthis in southwestern Taiz province.