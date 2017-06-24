Botswana: President, Lt. Gen Dr. Seretse Khama Ian Khama's Message On Passing of Former President Sir Ketumile Masire

document

Gaborone — It is my sad duty to formally inform the nation of the passing on of our Former President Sir Ketumile Masire.

In remembrance of Sir Ketumile we shall as of today, Friday the 23rd June 2017, begin a three day period of mourning, which shall run through to Sunday the 25th of June 2017, during which flags shall fly at half mast, as they will also do on the day of the funeral.

In this time of reflection, members of the public may continue to engage in public and private activities, but in so doing are reminded to be mindful of the need to display behaviour that shows appropriate respect for the occasion.

From today until the time of the funeral, a Condolence Book will be also opened at Parliament for members of the public to pay their respects.

District Commissioners shall further arrange for Condolence books to also be opened in all District and Sub-District Headquarters.

Overseas Condolence books are to be made available at all Botswana High Commissions and Embassies.

Additional information regarding funeral arrangements and related matters will be communicated in the coming days.

May His Soul Rest in Peace and his family along with the rest of the nation be comforted in this time of sadness.

Lt. General Seretse Khama Ian Khama

PRESIDENT OF THE REPULIC OF BOTSWANA.

Source : BGCIS