Nigerian Journalist Arrested in Kaduna

A Kaduna-based journalist, Ibraheema Yakubu, who reports for the Hausa service of Deutsche Welle, DW radio, Germany, was arrested Friday by the police while covering a clash between Shiite sect and a Kaduna community.

Two people were injured and 10 arrested after locals attacked Shiites during an annual Quds procession.

The attack took place at the Kasuwan Barci community.

The incident occurred around 1p.m. when the Shiites sect resisted mob action to disperse them.

Mr. Yakubu told PREMIUM TIMES Friday evening that he was still in detention at the police Criminal Investigation Department.

"I went to the police to identify myself at the scene of the incident because I misplaced my identity card. Only to end up being arrested and whisked to police Head Quarters before being transferred to CID.

"I am still under arrest even when some of the policemen identified me at the scene of the incident. I am yet to be charged with any offence," he managed to say on phone.

Kinsley Umoh, an Army Colonel and Deputy Director Army Public Relations, 1 Division Nigerian Army, had earlier confirmed the arrest of 10 suspects in the civil disturbance.

He said the army arrived after the police have taken care of the situation.