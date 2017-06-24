24 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Speaks From London, Greets Muslims On Sallah

Photo: Vanguard
President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a message of greetings to Nigerian Muslims and Christians on the occasion of the Eid-el-Fitr, urging all citizens to resolve to live in peace and avoid making reckless statements, his office said.

According to presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, the message reads thus:

"I am immensely grateful to God for his mercy in guiding us successfully to conclude another Ramadan fast. My greetings to all Nigerian Muslims and our brother Christians on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr.

"May the lessons of Ramadan namely; piety, self-denial, prayers and generosity to the poor and needy be with us for all time.

"I, again, appeal to all Nigerians to avoid reckless statements or actions against our fellow countrymen. We should all resolve to live in peace and unity in our great country, which is the envy of many less endowed nations.

"Happy Eid-el-Fitr"

Mr. Buhari travelled to the United Kingdom on May 7 for treatment for an undisclosed ailment. He is spent nearly two months yet, with the presidency giving no schedule of his return.

