Nigeria: John Boyega Plans Another Movie in Nigeria

Photo: John Boyega

John Boyega, whose career got a boost after he played the role of Ugwu in Biyi Bandele's visual adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's"Half of a Yellow Sun", has hinted that he has plans for another Nigerian movie. The actor over the years has landed some big roles, including a lead role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Katheryn Bigelow's upcoming crime drama, Detroit.

Boyega, despite his achievements, still remembers his home country- Nigeria. On the 20th of June, he took to his Twitter account to share interesting information, concerning his thought on a new movie in Nigeria. He tweeted, "Doing another movie in Nigeria would be a dream come true. Out of everything achieved, this is on my mind!" Meanwhile, a new filmmaker, Dare Olaitan, said on Twitter, that he was working on an awesome movie and would love Boyega to be part of it.

This is not the first time the actor has shown immense pride and love for his heritage. In 2015, he retorted at racists who were against his role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, stating, "I'm a confident, Nigerian, black, chocolate man. To get into a serious dialogue with people who judge a person based on the melanin in their skin is a waste of time."