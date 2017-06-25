25 June 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: John Boyega Plans Another Movie in Nigeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: John Boyega
John Boyega
By Uche Eze

John Boyega, whose career got a boost after he played the role of Ugwu in Biyi Bandele's visual adaptation of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's"Half of a Yellow Sun", has hinted that he has plans for another Nigerian movie. The actor over the years has landed some big roles, including a lead role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens and Katheryn Bigelow's upcoming crime drama, Detroit.

Boyega, despite his achievements, still remembers his home country- Nigeria. On the 20th of June, he took to his Twitter account to share interesting information, concerning his thought on a new movie in Nigeria. He tweeted, "Doing another movie in Nigeria would be a dream come true. Out of everything achieved, this is on my mind!" Meanwhile, a new filmmaker, Dare Olaitan, said on Twitter, that he was working on an awesome movie and would love Boyega to be part of it.

This is not the first time the actor has shown immense pride and love for his heritage. In 2015, he retorted at racists who were against his role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, stating, "I'm a confident, Nigerian, black, chocolate man. To get into a serious dialogue with people who judge a person based on the melanin in their skin is a waste of time."

Nigeria

5.6 Million Children At Risk of Waterborne Diseases, Says Unicef

As the rainy season begins, United Nations Children's Fund, UNICEF, has warned that more than 5.6 million children are… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.