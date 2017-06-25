24 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: #BetAwards17 - Wizkid Wins Top Category

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Wizkid/Instagram
Wizkid.
By Idoko Salihu

Nigerian music export, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, widely known as Wizkid, has won the highly coveted "Best International Act: Africa" at the 2017 BET Awards.

The announcement was made at a special ceremony held in Los Angeles on Saturday.

"Congrats to #BETAwards17 'Best International Act: Africa' winner @wizkidayo ".

The complete list would be announced at the grand ceremony slated for June 25, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

The event will be hosted by Leslie Jones.

The award sees the multiple award-winner taking the award for the second time after winning it for the first time in 2012.

Wizkid outshined his fellow Nigerian acts, Davido, Tekno, and Mr Eazi and other African contemporaries like AKA (South Africa), Babes Wodumo (South Africa), Nasty C (South Africa).

This year's nomination happens to be the first for both Tekno and Mr Eazi after putting out impressive singles in 2016.

The "One Dance" crooner who is currently having the time of his life with the traction he has been gaining in the international music scene, also bagged seven nominations for 2017 Billboard Music Awards, won three Billboard awards and won an award for writing Drake's "One Dance".

His sophomore album, "Sounds from the Other Side" is slated to drop this year with impressive collaborations making the features list.

"African Bad Girl" featuring American pop star, Chris Brown, "Daddy Yo" and "Sweet Love" are singles off the soon to be released body of work.

His debut album "Ayo" was released in 2014.

Nigeria

John Boyega Plans Another Movie in Nigeria

John Boyega, whose career got a boost after he played the role of Ugwu in Biyi Bandele's visual adaptation of Chimamanda… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.