24 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Luanda, Huambo Dominate Registrations for Adapted Athletics Championship

Luanda — Huambo and Luanda provinces, with 24 athletes each, dominate in terms of participations the 18th adapted national athletics championship, in a total of 141 competitors representing 13 provinces that will participate in the event this Saturday and Sunday, in Coqueiros stadium, in Luanda.

Esperança Gicasso (T11 category) will defend her 2016 gold medal

The previous edition was dominated, in males category, by the province of Huambo with 12 gold medals, eight silver and seven bronze, followed by Bié Province with eight gold and seven silver medals.

This event has the particularity of preceding the World Cup, to be played as from 9 to 24 July, in London, England.

