23 June 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

South Africa: Confident Zuma Says 8th No Confidence Vote Will Fail, Mocks Opposition MPs

South African President, Jacob Zuma, has mocked opposition legislators seeking to remove him from office through a vote of no confidence. The embattled president said their eighth attempt will fail as did the others.

Zuma was answering questions from Members of Parliament (MPs) on the same day that the top court ruled that the Speaker of Parliament had powers to decide whether the vote could be done through secret ballot for the first time.

"You are trying to get a majority you do not have, by saying secret ballot, I think it's unfair, because you are trying to increase a majority you don't have," he said. Africanews

