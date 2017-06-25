Nigeria: Taraba Killings - Ex-Deputy Speaker Sues for Peace

A former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Saidu Babanguida Nguroje, has condemned the killings in Taraba State and urged both the federal and state governments to ensure that the perpetrators are fished out and made to face the law.

In a press statement in Abuja yesterday, Nguroje called on all the communities involved or affected by the wanton killings and destruction of properties to embrace dialogue and channel whatever grievances to the appropriate authourities for a more enduring peace, rather than seek self-help.

Stressing that violence in whatever form cannot be recipe for peace and conflict resolution, the former deputy speaker condoled with families of those affected by the incident, assuring them that justice would be administered.

He called on the government of Taraba and the federal government to immediately constitute a commission of inquiry to unravel the remote and immediate causes of the crisis with a view to providing a lasting solution that would prevent future attacks.

He enjoined all the warring groups to maintain the long tradition of brotherliness, oneness and unity which have existed among them.

Commending Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for his timely intervention in the crisis, he called on the security operatives deployed to the troubled areas to exhibit the highest sense of professionalism.

Nguroje called on the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and all sister agencies to provide relief materials to the affected communities while urging the people to use this period of festivity get close to their creator, rather than engage in acts that run contrary to the teachings of all religions.