Morocco: HM the King Congratulates Leaders of Islamic Countries On Eid Al-Fitr

Rabat — On the occasion of the advent of Eid Al-Fitr, HM King Mohammed VI, sent messages of congratulations to the Heads of State of the Islamic countries, expressing to them His sincere wishes for health and happiness and to their brotherly peoples further progress and prosperity.

In these messages, HM the King said that "it is a blessed opportunity which, because of its deep meaning and the noble values it bears, prompts us to reaffirm, through our faith and our conduct, our attachment to the teachings of tolerant Islam. It also urges us to incarnate the ideals of our religion which advocates fraternity, unity, and moderation, as well as the rejection of any form of division, discord, fanaticism, violence or extremism."

HM the King concluded His messages to the Heads of State of the Islamic countries by praying God to "give us support and assistance to meet the expectations of our peoples who aspire to further progress and development, and to the consolidation of their bonds of brotherhood, solidarity, complementarity and integration. May He help us redouble our efforts in order to promote the sublime principles and values of our holy religion, to highlight its true and authentic image and to strengthen dialogue and concord with our friends and partners of all nations, civilizations, religions and cultures."