Morocco: HM the King Chairs in Casablanca Graduation Ceremony of Royal School

Rabat — HM King Mohammed VI, accompanied by HRH Crown Prince Moulay El Hassan, HRH Prince Moulay Rachid, TRH Princesses, and HH Prince Moulay Ismail, chaired, on Saturday at the Royal palace in Casablanca, the graduation ceremony of the year 2016-2017 of the Royal school.

The ceremony, which was attended by Their Highnesses the Princes and Princesses, started by verses of the Holy Quran recited by HRH Princess Lalla Khadija.

HRH the Princess gave afterwards a speech before the Sovereign wherein she expressed, on her behalf and that of her classmates, great honor and joy for HM the King's benevolence and solicitude for this ceremony.

This year was marked by intense extra-curricular activities, added HRH Princess Lalla Khadija, noting that she and her classmates were able to visit major scientific and cultural events, including those organized on the sidelines of the 22nd Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP22), held in Marrakech.

HRH the Princess expressed, on this occasion, her determination to continue efforts to live up to the confidence of the Sovereign.

later on, HRH Princess Lalla Khadija and her classmates staged artistic performances in Arabic, French, Spanish, English, Russian and Chinese, highlighting the opening up of Morocco, its African vocation and the deep and sincere love that all Moroccans has for their motherland.

Afterwards, HM the King handed the "Prize of Excellence" to HRH Princess Lalla Khadija.

The Sovereign also handed congratulatory awards to Lilia Meziane, Marwa Abousfiane and Hiba-Amal Waled, as well as the "Tableau d'Honneur" award to Nisrine Saber.

The ceremony was attended by head of government, Saad Eddine El Othmani, and minister of National Education, Vocational Training, Higher Education and Scientific Research, Mohamed Hassad.