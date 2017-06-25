Namibia: Ya Toivo Buried Today

LIBERATION icon and national hero Herman Andimba Toivo ya Toivo was laid to rest today at Heroes' Acre.

The 92 year old died two weeks ago at his home in Windhoek, leaving behind his wife Vicki, two daughters and three sons, two of whom he adopted.

A 17 gun salute rang out in the air as his body was lowered into the earth, right next to another hero, Peter Mweshihange.

Sobs and soft cries filled the atmosphere as the widow and her children threw sand into the grave.

Other members of the public joined in to fill the grave of the former Robben Island prisoner, including politicians, businesspersons and artists among others.

President Hage Geingob in his speech referred to a time when Ya Toivo told him that his mission had been completed and how he was now at the airport waiting for his plane.

"We have been with you at the airport in the waiting room, keeping you company while you wait for your plane to arrive.

"That plane has arrived, and we are escorting you to the plane, tears in our eyes as you walk up the stairs with your one way ticket, ready to begin your non-stop flight to a destination where there will be no more hatred, no more fighting and no more pain," said Geingob.

Politicians, family, relatives consistently described the late Ya Toivo as a man of virtue who chose to live a simple humble life.

At Friday's memorial service, Geingob said his office had already approved that the northern airport at Ondangwa be named after Ya Toivo.

Prior to Geingob at the same event, former president Hifikepunye Pohamba said he also supported the idea that the airport be named after the late liberation struggle icon.

Others speakers at the memorial at Independence Stadium included founding president Sam Nujoma, Swapo secretary general Nangolo Mbumba and opposition party president McHenry Venaani of DTA Namibia who expressed concern about how Namibia tends to honour its heroes only in death.