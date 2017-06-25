Nigeria: Presidency Releases Buhari's Voice Message, Debunks Report On Speech Impairment

Photo: Premium Times

President Muhammadu Buhari and wife Aisha Buhari.

The Presidency has released President Muhammadu Buhari's voice message to Nigerians to debunk reports that he is suffering from speech impairment.

There have been recent reports that the President was suffering from speech impairment and memory loss.

However, in the recording, aired on Sunday by some radio stations, including the BBC, the President was heard felicitating with Nigerians on the occassion of Eid-el Fitr.

Mr. Buhari thanked them for their consistent prayers for his well-being.

The President also urged all citizens, irrespective of their socio-political affiliations, to always avoid hate speech and divisive tendencies capable of causing disaffection among them.

He also prayed for good harvest as farmers embarked on agricultural activities occasion by the commencement of rainfalls across the country.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, had on Saturday in a statement issued a similar message.

A presidential source on Saturday had earlier confirmed that "the President is getting better and will return to Nigeria very soon".

Mr. Buhari left Abuja for London on May 7, to see his doctors for follow-up medical checks.

(NAN)