25 June 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Presidency Releases Buhari's Voice Message, Debunks Report On Speech Impairment

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari and wife Aisha Buhari.

The Presidency has released President Muhammadu Buhari's voice message to Nigerians to debunk reports that he is suffering from speech impairment.

There have been recent reports that the President was suffering from speech impairment and memory loss.

However, in the recording, aired on Sunday by some radio stations, including the BBC, the President was heard felicitating with Nigerians on the occassion of Eid-el Fitr.

Mr. Buhari thanked them for their consistent prayers for his well-being.

The President also urged all citizens, irrespective of their socio-political affiliations, to always avoid hate speech and divisive tendencies capable of causing disaffection among them.

He also prayed for good harvest as farmers embarked on agricultural activities occasion by the commencement of rainfalls across the country.

Garba Shehu, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, had on Saturday in a statement issued a similar message.

A presidential source on Saturday had earlier confirmed that "the President is getting better and will return to Nigeria very soon".

Mr. Buhari left Abuja for London on May 7, to see his doctors for follow-up medical checks.

(NAN)

Nigeria

It's Wrong for a Woman to Claim Equality With a Man in Marriage - -Lilian Larkai

Beautiful and curvy Ghanaian actress, Lilian Larkai has become something of a sensation on the Instagram but not for her… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.