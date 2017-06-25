Kenya: Muslims Call for Peaceful Elections

Political leaders from both sides have called for peaceful elections as hundreds of Muslims turned up to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr, marking the end of the Holy month of Ramadhan.

Speaking after prayers at General Mohamud Idd grounds, locals led by Garissa Governor Nathif Jama and senator Yussuf Haji called for peaceful coexistence among all Kenyans before and after the August 8 elections.

The leaders, who have been drumming up support for their different camps in the county, took issue with the government for declaring Garissa as one of the violence hotspot.

"Some people have written to say that Garissa is one of the hotspot in terms of violence, I want to dispel that notion.

"In the 2007/8 elections when there was violence in the parts of the country Garissa was peaceful and it was even safe haven for hundreds who fled from the attacks," said Mr Haji.

INCITING LOCALS

He added: "Kenyans can disagree on any issue such as supporting their political parties but cannot afford to compromise on their security by engaging in violence that can result to loss of human life."

Mr Haji called on political leaders to seek votes without inciting locals against each other as the General Election approaches fast, saying they should instead preach peace in their rallies.

The Garissa Senator (Jubilee) is defending his seat while Governor Jama (Wiper) is also set to battle it out with his arch political rival Ali Korane in the polls.

Governor Jama urged locals to ignore leaders who are hell bent to cause violence by inciting them against each other adding that people should always maintain peace.

Mr Jama, like the senator, said local leaders are worried by the inclusion of the county as 'hotspot of violence' during the elections where there is a likelihood of chaos.

"We urge people to remain peaceful and allow everyone to seek votes, we will prove those doomsayers wrong by maintaining peace," he said.