Tanzania: Koica Provides Vocational Skills to Street Urchins

KOREA International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in collaboration with Hands on Science Organization Tanzania (HSOT), Tanzania Rural Health Movement and the Mwanza Regional Library is implementing vocational education project to 130 street children in Mwanza City.

The KOICA Country Director, Tanzania office, Mr Joonsung Park, told the 'Sunday News' here yesterday that the objective of the project is to create an ability to street children to sustain themselves in their lives.

"These vocational skills will last after six months of training, as this class has only 10 months after it was established and the impact is big because more children have developed interests to join the training," said Mr Park He said that another group of street children are receiving normal education where they are selected according to the knowledge gained from the normal education in terms of identifying street children, register for library membership and getting those who performed well to vocational skills.

Mr Park noted that KOICA sends volunteers in the subjects of science, library and computer teachers, teaching sewing subject as vocational skills and science in normal education to street children to provide them with skills because they don't have homes and families.

He said that this is to make sure that this mission is done in order for the street children to attain their livelihood. He added that KOICA has granted 3,000 dollars for purchase of science materials and sewing machines.

He said that his tour to Mwanza is one of his responsibilities to see if the implementation of the project is going well, especially to see the work being done by five volunteers in this programme who teach science to street children.

The Tanzania Rural Health Movement (TRHM), Founding Executive Director, Dr Marko Higi, said that TRHM is providing health services to street children in the programme with KOICA where the organisation is concentrating in providing care to the street children.