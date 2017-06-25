Tanzania: UDSM Introduces Diploma Course for Journos

PLANS are underway to start a special diploma course in journalism at the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM), to enable unqualified journalists upgrade their professional credentials.

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Dar es Salaam, Prof Rwekaza Mukandala told the 'Sunday News' that the course will be conducted at the School of Journalism and Mass Communication (SJMC) at the university.

"Plans are currently underway to start a programme of journalism at the SJMC to allow journalists acquire requi site professional qualifications required," he said. In an interview with the 'Sunday News' yesterday, SJMC Dean, Mr Michael Andindilile, said that the course is expected to start next term, this coming September.

"We are expecting to start the programme probably next term if all goes well," he said, adding that various procedures are still on course and once finalized, the programme will start immediately.

He said the course is being executed by the National Council of Technical Education (NACTE) and the Media Council of Tanzania (MCT). Mr Andindilile said the programme (Diploma in Journalism) comes following the announcement made by the Minister of Information, Culture and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, asking untrained journalists to upgrade their professional qualifications.

The minister's warning is based on the professional requirements stipulated in the Media Services Act of 2016 that came into effect in December, last year. Commenting on the issues still on the course for the approval of the course, Mr Andindilile mentioned the criteria, requirements and guidelines for the course approval as among the issues still on the course.

Following the enactment of the law, the government pro vided five years as a grace period for journalists to pursue diploma courses. The law was pivotal for the media industry after many years of discussion, arguing that it will transform the profession from what it appeared as 'anyone can practice' to a career which requires specific prerequisites.

The law also puts in place a special system to protect rights of the scribers when collecting, editing and disseminating information freely. "The media will now perform this constitutional right without any unreasonable restrictions," he said.

In line with this, some organs and new procedures will be introduced to implement the law.