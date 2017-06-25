Tanzania: Don't Conceal Red Tape, VP Urges Business Sector

THE private sector should support government efforts in improving business environment by not concealing the problem of red tape and corruption, VicePresident Samia Suluhu Hassan has said.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Association of Tanzania Oil and Gas Service Providers (ATOGS) in Dar es Salaam last Friday, the Vice-President said the business community must join hands with the government in an effort to address problems that make doing business in Tanzania more difficult.

"You should tell us when you encounter problems of red tape. You should tell us also when you face corruption. We are working hard to weed them out," she said while inaugurating the association which represents a group of accomplished professionals and business entities seeking to provide services in the fast growing oil and gas industry.

Tanzania, with natural gas reserves of 57.25 trillion cubic feet, is currently locked with Mozambique in a race to be the first to export gas from East Africa.

The government hopes to reach an agreement with international oil companies next year for construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant in Lindi Region to export some of the huge offshore gas reserves discovered in recent years to lucrative Asian markets.

BG Group - recently acquired by Royal Dutch Shell -, together with Statoil, Exxon Mobil and Ophir Energy, plan to build a $30 billion onshore LNG export terminal in partnership with the staterun Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC).

The Vice-President told representatives of various business entities that red tape and corruption were militating against efforts to improve the environment for doing business in Tanzania and hence they required joint efforts to deal with them.

She called upon the business community to communicate with the government when they see the laws governing their operations do not support national interests or provide leeway for manipulation by some unscrupulous people.

"Local content has its foundation, one is rule of law. While we recognise the essential of the rule of law, we should ask ourselves; do our laws satisfy our development needs? Are they supporting national interests?" she said.

The Vice-President also called upon the business community to report on issues that affect trade and investment environment as the government is striving to make improvement to ensure Tanzania becomes an attractive investment destination for both foreign and local investors.

She said they need to balance national and business interests to create a win-win situation where they will be operating accordingto the laws of the country and generating revenue in legal means.

They should promote ethics and integrity in business practices as a way of building trust of customers, employees and the general public, she said.

Ms Samia said the government welcomes their initiative to form an association following increasing opportunities in the rapidly growing oil and gas sector that has been boosted by discoveries of gas deposits and construction of 1,443 kilometres oil pipeline from Hoima in Uganda to Tanga Port.

She urged other companies and individuals with potential to provide services in the sector to join the association and take advantage of unfolding opportunities to promote local content.

The Chairman of the association, Ambassador Ombeni Sifue, who is former Chief Secretary (CS), said the initiative came at the most opportune time when the government and the business communities are thinking on how best Tanzanians will benefit from gas resources.

He called upon the government to work with the association to promote participation of local entrepreneurs in the gas economy. "The work that can be done by Tanzanians should be done by Tanzanians so long they are capable and can meet agreed standards," said Ambassador Sefue.

The Vice-Chairman of the association, Abdulsamad Abdulrahim said the idea behind the formation of the association came from a visit to Uganda where the founder of the association met Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni and officials from a similar set up in Uganda.

He said they were excited to learn how service providers in Uganda were well organised and the manner in which they were benefitting from the opportunities in the sector.

He said ATOGS will encourage Tanzanians to seek to provide services in the lucrative sector and seek capital from the banking sector and other sources to make sure they benefit from local natural resources.

"ATOGS will encourage Tanzanians to bid for service provision in the industry. It will encourage them to access capital from various sources. It will empower Tanzanians with technical knowhow to enable them get trade and employment opportunities from the sector," he said.

The Association of Tanzania Oil and Gas Service Providers (ATOGS) represents a group of accomplished professionals and capable business entities aiming to provide a range of services for the fast growing oil and gas industry.

It is expected to benefit about 100 companies and businesses including the banking sector, farming, insurance, transporting, clearing, warehousing, catering, food production, construction and law firms.