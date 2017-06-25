Tanzania: Shape Up or Ship Out On Schoolgirl Pregnancies Order

Photo: Daily News

A pregnant school girl.

editorial

THE order by President John Magufuli that prohibits schoolgirls to rejoin public schools after giving birth seem to have stirred a honet's nest, with the social media being abuzz with heated debates on whether it is right or not.

It is unfortunate that the so called activists, purporting to defend the cause of the girl child while in real sense will be singing for their supper, have decided to come out guns blazing, calling the President all sorts of names.

They deliberately put on blinkers only to please their masters, while on the other hand giving a blind eye to reality. Children go to school to learn so that they have a bright future, not for them to make babies.

The learning environment should be conducive and it should not persuade children to engage in sexual activities and end up being pregnant. Closing the door to those who fall pregnant while still at school will come as a deterrent measure to all the young girls to abstain from sex.

If the government allows baby moms in classrooms, then it's like opening floodgates and the number of schoolgirl pregnancies will increase because the girls will have nothing to lose.

They will have nothing to fear because it will be normal for them to become pregnant and thereafter go back to school. Such a trend cannot be left to continue because it will be easy for innocent schoolgirls to borrow a leaf from a baby 'mama' she will be sharing the same desk with.

Girls should know that they are going to school to learn and nothing else. They should also know that once they fall pregnant, it is the end of the road for them. In so doing, this will bring discipline among school children.

Some people are making noise saying such and such a country allows schoolgirls to go back after they give birth, but has that measure eradicated pregnancies or they have increased? This country cannot be dragged to the dogs and deliberately allow social immorality and deviancy to rule the roost among our children.

Schooling is not a place to get children but 'As' and' Bs' for the child's bright future. Those who oppose the President's move; have you ever asked yourself why most schoolgirls protect the people who would have impregnated them?

The answer is simple, it is because those people will be their lovers and in most cases they would have engaged in sexual acts voluntarily. We can't continue defending deviance.

And for those few schoolgirls who are either raped or abused by their teachers or other perpetrators, then the law should take its own course. The abusers should simply face the music and the right step taken for such girls.

Those people calling our President all sorts of names should know that kelele za chura hazizui tembo kunywa maji, (noise of a frog does not hinder an elephant from having water).

Instead of castigating the President, they should come up with alternative ideas that do not waste tax payers' money on people who do not take school seriously and end up falling pregnant. Or simply they should build their baby 'mama' schools.