Tanzania: Canadian Firm Pumps 4.8 Billion - Towards Reducing Stunting

THE government and Canadian based organisation-Nutritional International has launched a 4.8bn/- 'Right Start' project aiming to improve health of pregnant women and reducing stunting among children in Simiyu and Mwanza regions.

The five-year-project will reach over 200,000 pregnant women with iron and folic acid supplementation and over 100,000 adolescence girls and 360,000 children with nutrition services.

Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Minister, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, said the project is quite relevant considering the alarming cases of anemia and stunting rate amongst pregnant women and under five children.

"This project will help reduce maternal mortality rate. More women are dying while trying to bring a life due to blood shortage ... the government is committed to ensuring we prevent such deaths," Ms Mwalimu said.

United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) reports indicates highest level of stunting among children in Iringa, Mbeya, Rukwa, Simiyu and Mwanza. The health minister pointed out, however, that at least 34 per cent of under five children in the country are stunted.

Anaemia among women of reproductive age stands at 45 per cent and it goes up to 57 per cent for pregnant women. "Basically this will affect the government's industrial initiatives ... we need a productive and healthy society, but not with stunting and anaemia," she added.

Nutrition International President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr Joelm Spicer, said the project targets to improve the nutrition and health of women, adolescent girls, new borns and young children in Tanzania.

The president told the minister "we're here for long term partnership" and that the plan under the nutrition international is to have a regional office in Tanzania.

He detailed Simiyu and Mwanza regions, which will benefit from improved nutrition through optimal breastfeeding, appropriate complementary feeding, counselling and food supplementation with multiple micronutrient powders.

Health Sector Team Leader and Nutrition Acting Head of Cooperation, High Commission of Canada to Tanzania, Dr Madani Thiam, said nutrition is Canada's key priority.

Adding: "Women have a huge role to play in the country, they too need better health."