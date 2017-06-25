Tanzania: Birth Certificates Snags for Check

Morogoro — THE problem of people failing to acquire birth certificates in the country will soon become a thing of the past, as the government is in the final stages of enacting a new legislation that will administer matters related to registration of births, deaths and divorces.

The Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs is coordinating the process in collaboration with Registration, Insolvency and Trusteeship Agency (RITA) through involving stakeholders.

Officiating at the opening of a workshop for editors from various media houses on Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) in Morogoro yesterday, Minister for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi said that it was the government's expectations that the new law will be in place before the end of this year.

The Minister admitted that the current system of registering births, deaths and divorces was not friendly and elaborate enough to the public, something that deters them from registering human events despite their willingness to do so.

Prof Kabudi said that upon completion of all processes, he will draft a bill to enact a new act that will simplify registration. The Minister said experience showed that people died and children were born without any proper documentation in government books.

"When the government carries out National Population and Housing Census you get a bigger picture of the country's population, but these people you see are there in birth registration books," Prof Kabudi said.

According to him, several reasons were to blame for the countrywide trend, including inaccessibility of health facilities due to distant location, where newborn babies are registered.

He said parents were compelleds, deaths and divorce registration lawto walk or travel long distances to the office of the district commissioner to file applications for birth registration of their children.

He said such a reason alone has acted as deterrence for parents to register their children, increasing the number of people without birth certificates.

He said the National Population and Housing Census carried out in 2012 showed that only 13.4 of all Tanzanians had valid birth certificates, something that painted a bad picture to the government, as it was a proof of lack of information of a larger group of its people.

He said that having noted such pitfalls, the government has started taking measures to improve Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) system. RITA Consultative Board Chairperson, Prof Hamis Dihenga, said the agency had the responsibility to sensitise the public on the importance of registering themselves and their kids so that the country could have an explicit number of its citizens.

"Currently, 87 per cent of the country's citizens do not possess valid birth certificates. This number is too huge," Prof Dihenga said, adding that sensitising the public on the need to register themselves was vital to reaching the goal.

RITA was formed to take over the functions which were being undertaken by the Administrator General's Department.