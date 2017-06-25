Tanzania: Pilgrimage Services Firm Cons 200 Christians of 179 Million

THE Director of a local company offering pilgrimage services known as Travel House Global, Sojan Varghese, appeared before a Dar es Salaam court last Friday facing five counts of unlawfully obtaining 88,012 US dollars (197m/-) from 119 Christian pilgrims intending to travel to and from Italy.

Before Principal Resident Magistrate, Wil- bard Mashauri of the Kisutu Resident Magis- trates' Court, the accused denied the charges and was granted bail on the condition of depositing to the court a sum of 100m/- or a title deed of an immovable property of the same value.

Magistrate Mashauri also required that Var- ghese presents two reliable sureties with perma- nent addresses.

"The accused should also submit his pass- port to the court and he will not be allowed to travel outside Dar es Salaam without permission from the court," he said.

State Attorney Adolf Mkini earlier informed the court that investigations into the matter were not complete and requested for a date when the case will appear for mention.

According to the prosecutor, On December 23, 2016 at Travel House Global Offices along Jamhuri Street, the accused being the CEO of the company with intent to defraud, did obtain a sum of 7,012 US dollars from John Ngotty, pre- tending that the money was to be used for buy- ing return airfare tickets for 119 pilgrims from Dar es Salaam to Rome, Italy and Israel, which was not true.

It was also alleged that on the same date, oc- casion and place with intent to defraud 9,500 US dollars through a cheque No 000005 from John Ngotty, Varghese pretended that the money was to be used for buying airfare tickets for the 119 pilgrims.

The prosecutor further claimed that on Janu- ary 11, 2017, the accused obtained 19,000 US dollar cheques No 000007 and 000008 from John Ngotty pretending to use the said money for airfare tickets for the same purpose above.

On January 31, 2017 at the same locality, the accused with intent to steal defrauded 37,500 US dollars through cheque number 000011 from Ngotty for the same purpose.

In the fifth count, Varghese with intent to defraud, obtained 15,000 US dollars from Ngotty pretending that the money was to be used for buying air tickets for 119 pilgrims.

The accused failed to meet the bail conditions, therefore, the case was adjourned to July 6, this year for mention.