25 June 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Sultan Urges FG to Probe Sources of Weapons Used By Herdsmen

Sokoto - The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, has advised the Federal Government to probe the sources of weapons used by herdsmen accused of attacking Nigerian communities.

Abubakar's advice is contained in his Eid-el Fitr message delivered on Sunday in Sokoto.

"Real herdsmen do not carry guns; they only move with their cows and sticks.

"There could be bad eggs among the Fulani, but those carrying arms and perpetrating heinous killings are not herdsmen.

"Those carrying arms are criminals and should be treated as such.

"Government should probe the sources of these weapons and take appropriate action so as to minimise these attacks," he said.

Abubakar commended government's measures aimed at combating insurgency in the north-east, and cautioned against complacency as the problem was not over.

The Sultan urged Nigerians to complement the efforts of the security agencies toward securing the country, pointing out that security was a collective responsibility.

He praised efforts by the federal and sokoto state governments to restore the lost glories of the educational and agricultural sectors, and called on Nigerians to support such efforts.

The Sultan urged Muslims to reflect on, and uphold the virtues of the Ramadan fast that included patience, perseverance and brotherliness.

