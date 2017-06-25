Nigeria: Eid El-Fitr - Mrs Buhari Calls for Patriotism, Prayers for Nigeria

Abuja - Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari has urged Nigerians to be more patriotic and prayerful in the interest of peace and development of the country.

Mrs Buhari said this in a goodwill message read by the Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr Hajo Sani on Sunday in Abuja.

"I appeal to all Nigerians to show true sense of patriotism for national cohesion to ensure that Nigeria attains the greatness for which it was destined," she said.

She also urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the President's well-being.

According to the wife of the president, the Sallah elebration is imperative as it marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

"I felicitate with Nigerians and the Muslim Ummah over this opportunity to get closer to Allah," she said.

Mrs Buhari observed her two Raka' Eid prayer which was performed by the Chief Imam of Mambila Barracks Mosque, Major Hamisu Mustapha in Abuja.

Mr Buhari was accompanied to the mosque by Sani, family members and other close associates.

In his sermon, the chief Imam of Mambila Barracks Mosque, Major Hamisu Mustapha, admonished Muslims to use the lessons learnt during the Ramadan to foster unity (NAN).