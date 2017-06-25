Nigeria: Popular Nigerian Church in Abuja Gutted By Fire

The popular Rock of Ages Church located along Airport road Abuja is currently on fire.
Several fire trucks and fire fighters are on the scene trying to put out the blaze.
The fire continued despite the heavy downpour in the area.
Details later...
