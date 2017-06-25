Zimbabwe: Mujuru Wants Bigger Coalition

Former vice-president Joice Mujuru yesterday vowed to reach out to other opposition parties, even little known ones, for a coalition that will face Zanu PF in next year's elections.

Mujuru signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the MDC-T last month and negotiations are already underway to form the coalition.

MDC-T also signed an MoU with the Welshman Ncube-led MDC and it is expected to add a few more parties to its coalition this week.

Addressing hundreds of National People's Party (NPP) supporters in Harare's Kuwadzana surbub, Mujuru said even little known parties were essential in building a formidable force against President Robert Mugabe.

"The MDC-T didn't have a coalition in 2008. Now we have signed an MoU with MDC-T but there are other parties that are not with us but we want them to be with us as well. At NPP we value inclusivity. I am a mother of all, we are not selective," she said.

"As NPP we don't view other parties as big or small. We are going to reach out to everyone and discuss to hear what they have to offer. We are bringing people's wishes first," Mujuru said.

However, MDC-T officials that have become permanent features at Mujuru's rallies, were conspicuous by their absence yesterday.

Mujuru described her party as revolutionary and blamed the country's economic woes on alleged Zanu PF misrule.

The NPP leader, who was once slapped with sanctions by western countries, said the measures could not be blamed for the poor performance of the economy because they were targeted at individuals.

She said Zimbabweans were learned but because of Zanu PF's misrule, the majority were suffering.

"People went to school, but what is coming out of that education? "We are told about sanctions but that is only a surname," she said. "They are targeted sanctions which are targeting individuals."