A Zimbabwean man, 22, was reportedly arrested after being found in possession of a human head and male private parts in what was suspected to be a ritual murder case.

According to the state broadcaster ZBC, Honest Moyo, from Mawane area in Gwanda was arrested last week following a police tip off by villagers.

The suspect reportedly led the police to the crime scene near the Collen Bawn dumpsite where a decomposing body of a man was exhumed.

Moyo told the police that he had been promised $25 000 by one Cosmas Zhou for the body parts.

The accused claimed to have only chopped the unidentified man's head and private parts after he had discovered his corpse near the dumpsite while herding cattle.

A report by the Chronicle newspaper said that Moyo was found dripping with blood by his cousin who had visited him.

The cousin, Thandolwenkosi Ndlovu, was quoted as saying that he had heard rumours that his cousin was in possession of a human head when he visited him on Thursday.

Ndlovu said that on arrival at Moyo's village home, the accused tried to stop him from entering the kitchen hut after he had asked him where the blood was coming from.

" ... I then forced my way in and came face to face with the greatest horror of my life. I was greeted by a beaded human head which was on top of bloodied a sack and a bloodied satchel was on its side. I blindly stumbled out of the house and ran away," Ndlovu was quoted as saying.

