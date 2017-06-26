South Africa: City of Cape Town Condemns Torching of Myciti Bus

The City of Cape Town has condemned the torching of a MyCiTi bus in Joe Slovo on Sunday.

Mayoral Committee Member for Transport and Urban Development, Brett Herron, said a 9 metre MyCiTi bus was attacked, allegedly by a group of young people, along Freedom Way in Joe Slovo shortly after 14:00.

Herron said the bus was operating along feeder Route 261 at the time of the incident.

He said there were no injuries reported and the motive was still unknown.

"Destroying what has already been achieved deprives us all of improved access to jobs and opportunities, schools and clinics, and other services. In particular, it is the communities who are dependent on public transport for their mobility who suffer the most."

He said lower income families spent on average up to 43% of their monthly income on transport costs and in some instances in Cape Town, costs could be as high as 60%

"Those who randomly destroy our public transport infrastructure when aggrieved are depriving law-abiding residents of their right to affordable, accessible and safe public transport. Our rail system is already crippled by the ongoing sabotage and violent attacks, and thousands of commuters have shifted to road-based public transport as a result," said Herron.

Source: News24