Uganda: Nakiwala to Use Fufa Post to Lure More Sponsors

Photo: Dennis Bbosa/Daily Monitor

Women in sport. Nakiwala (left) shares a light moment with Dinah Nyango after the vote on Saturday at Fufa House.

Kampala — Even before she won the first phase of the Fufa third vice president race on Saturday, Express chairperson Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi had already secured business contacts with a gaming firm already injecting billions of shillins in Kenyan sport.

Nakiwala, also the Youth and Children Affairs State Minister, trumped her opponent Dinah Nyago of Jinja SSS 10-6 in the elections conducted by returning officer Yusuf Awuye at Fufa House on Saturday and now awaits the final endorsement by the Fufa General Assembly in Masindi on August 5.

"When I saw the advert for the Fufa post, I knew this was the time to front myself and present to football stakeholders the lucrative sponsorship deal I had discussed in Nairobi recently," a delighted Nakiwala said after her preliminary victory.

The Fufa electoral code dictates that the topflight clubs involve in an initial voting process and determine two candidates who will be presented to the Annual general assembly for the 88 delegates to vote for - Nakiwala is now in pole position.

"I want to use this position to bring on board this company that sponsors big franchises in Kenya like Rugby national team and Gor Mahia FC."

Word was rife in the corridors that the minister was persuaded by Fufa officials to join the race to shield them from government scrutiny but she puts the record straight.

"I want to join Fufa and help determine the destiny of Ugandan football and also look for sponsors locally and internationally to save our clubs from the biting poverty."

Nakiwala, 45, says the federation will greatly benefit from her rich resume and marketing skills - holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Makerere University.

"It is time for the youthful leaders to govern Uganda football and I think I was voted by my colleagues because I had strategic ideas for league."