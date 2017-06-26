Uganda: We Should Resist Periodic Constitutional Amendments

opinion

Uganda's current state of economic and political decay could be attributed to the failure of political leaders to direct the affairs of State in accordance with the Constitution.

Since the abrogation of the Independence Constitution of 1962, Ugandans have never fully realised their right to be free.

Leaders act at large and rule at large. We call for a peaceful revolution to resist periodic constitutional amendments to enable the Constitution deliver.

In 1995, we received a new Constitution to replace the past two Constitutions of 1962 and 1967. It took us a whole seven years debating the Odoki Constitutional draft and it is on record that a number of Justice Odoki's questionnaires put before the people during his fact-finding mission, were designed to confuse the innocent citizens. One of those questionnaires regrettably read: 'Aware of the problems Uganda has gone through, do you still need a federal system of governance?'

Ten years after the promulgation of the 1995 Constitution, we began amending the same Constitution by removing presidential term limits without allowing the Constitution to breathe. I was a legislator at that time and saw the power of money playing over the minds of Members of Parliament in an indescribable situation.

The best provision in the 1995 Basic Law lies in Article 3, which states that a person who abrogates and mis-amends the Constitution, commits a treasonable offence punishable in accordance with the Law, while he or she who resists the Omission and mis-amendment of the same Law, commits no offence. With that in mind, those who intend to amend the said Constitution haphazardly, stand warned.

In 1986, President Museveni, in front of the Parliamentary Building in Kampala, congratulated Ugandans for the support they had given him from 1981 to the end of his protracted war against past omnipotent dictatorial regimes. He remarked that his was not a mere change of guard, but a fundamental change.

I now see another protracted programme to re-amend the same Constitution in the offing. The government plans to float a chain of amendments, including the removal of the presidential age limit by quashing Article 102(b) of the Constitution.

Judging from the mess I saw in Parliament during the amendment of Article 105(2) of the Constitution in 2005 over the removal of presidential term limits, Ugandans must change the course of action in constitutional amendments to avoid another political catastrophe.

The proposal to amend the presidential age limit should be conducted through a Referendum by invoking Article 255 of the Constitution, which allows Ugandans to call for a referendum on any issue without confining the matter to Parliament.

That, in my view, is a strong check and balance for the citizens of Uganda, who constitutionally own power as per Article 1 of the Constitution. Under Article 1(4) of the Constitution, it is stated that the people of Uganda shall express their will and consent on how they should be governed through regular, free and fair elections of their representatives; and there under, a Referendum is one option.

The issue related to the change of age limit of the president under Article 102(b) of the Constitution, is contentious and fully qualifies under the contents of Article 255(1) and (2) of the same Law, to warrant a resort to a Referendum.

The Ugandan population will be able to provide the appropriate signatures to the Electoral Commission, which has a duty to ensure that the process goes on successfully.

Constitutional governance under President Museveni is failing due to his failure to honour the doctrine of "separation of powers" as advocated by the French political philosopher, Baron de Montensquieu. President Museveni and his henchmen cannot put that tried political model in action because it at times checks his powers.

Under the separation of powers doctrine, the State is divided into units, each with separate powers and areas of responsibility, dictated by the Constitution, right from the Executive, the Legislature and the Judiciary.

The proponents of such separation of powers believe that it protects liberty and democracy and can even avoid tyranny. The opponents of the same order attribute it to a slow down of governance and the marginalisation of the Legislature.

Mr Lukyamuzi is the president general of the Conservative Party and former MP Lubaga South.