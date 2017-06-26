Uganda: Oh Uganda - the Life and Times of Dr James Rwanyarare

analysis

Oh Uganda: The Life and Times of Dr James Rwanyarare is one man's first-hand account to the conception, birth and growth of a country called Uganda.

Books have been written about the history of Uganda, but none has cleared the many political conspiracy theories like this book.

In some cases, political actors have tended to wash themselves clean and apportion blame on others. However, in this book the retired doctor owns up to his political mistakes and where he gave advice that was not heeded, he lays it bare for all to read.

The book is a must read for both scholars of Uganda's political history and analysts alike. With the ongoing tribal conflicts in the different corners, Oh Uganda is a good read for our decision makers. The book explains the nationality issue; how different nationalities with different political problems were put together at independence to form a country. Understanding these problems would make solving the current tribal and land problems easier.

Having been close to the source of power right from the Edward Muteesa, Benedicto Kiwanuka to Milton Obote, and now President Museveni's era, Rwanyarare witnessed political landmarks and through the book Uganda's history is made clear.

Dr Rwanyarare, a founder member of the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), does not spare his party for the decisions he says let down Ugandans and Africans in general.

He goes ahead to say it was UPC that introduced election rigging to the political scene in Uganda at Pece Stadium in Gulu Town.

Among the political conspiracies that have come to be a fact in Uganda's political history is the UPC-KY marriage of convenience. Rwanyarare throws light on what happened.

As a personal doctor to former president Idi Amin, he explains the death of Amin's wife Kay during an abortion attempt that went wrong.

The book reveals the events leading to the failed attempt to have a joint Opposition candidate in 2006. Although Rwanyarare says he had got clearance from Obote to stand in the election as the UPC candidate, he never made it to the ballot paper. Instead, Mama Miria Obote became the party flag bearer.

Oh Uganda, The Life and Times of Dr James Rwanyarare is an inside story told by an inside witness, filling in the gaps of history.

The nearly 600-page book is a publication of Panamaline books distributors and is available in all leading bookstores in Kampala at Shs60,000.

Book review

Book title: Oh Uganda: The Life and Times of Dr James Rwanyarare

Author: Omondi Mak'Oloo

Publisher: Panamaline books

Available at: All leading book stores

Price: Shs60,000

Reviewed by: Henry Lubega