26 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Oh Uganda - the Life and Times of Dr James Rwanyarare

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Henry Lubega

Oh Uganda: The Life and Times of Dr James Rwanyarare is one man's first-hand account to the conception, birth and growth of a country called Uganda.

Books have been written about the history of Uganda, but none has cleared the many political conspiracy theories like this book.

In some cases, political actors have tended to wash themselves clean and apportion blame on others. However, in this book the retired doctor owns up to his political mistakes and where he gave advice that was not heeded, he lays it bare for all to read.

The book is a must read for both scholars of Uganda's political history and analysts alike. With the ongoing tribal conflicts in the different corners, Oh Uganda is a good read for our decision makers. The book explains the nationality issue; how different nationalities with different political problems were put together at independence to form a country. Understanding these problems would make solving the current tribal and land problems easier.

Having been close to the source of power right from the Edward Muteesa, Benedicto Kiwanuka to Milton Obote, and now President Museveni's era, Rwanyarare witnessed political landmarks and through the book Uganda's history is made clear.

Dr Rwanyarare, a founder member of the Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC), does not spare his party for the decisions he says let down Ugandans and Africans in general.

He goes ahead to say it was UPC that introduced election rigging to the political scene in Uganda at Pece Stadium in Gulu Town.

Among the political conspiracies that have come to be a fact in Uganda's political history is the UPC-KY marriage of convenience. Rwanyarare throws light on what happened.

As a personal doctor to former president Idi Amin, he explains the death of Amin's wife Kay during an abortion attempt that went wrong.

The book reveals the events leading to the failed attempt to have a joint Opposition candidate in 2006. Although Rwanyarare says he had got clearance from Obote to stand in the election as the UPC candidate, he never made it to the ballot paper. Instead, Mama Miria Obote became the party flag bearer.

Oh Uganda, The Life and Times of Dr James Rwanyarare is an inside story told by an inside witness, filling in the gaps of history.

The nearly 600-page book is a publication of Panamaline books distributors and is available in all leading bookstores in Kampala at Shs60,000.

Book review

Book title: Oh Uganda: The Life and Times of Dr James Rwanyarare

Author: Omondi Mak'Oloo

Publisher: Panamaline books

Available at: All leading book stores

Price: Shs60,000

Reviewed by: Henry Lubega

Uganda

Why Sugarcane Outgrowers Oppose Museveni Zoning Policy

On April 28, President Museveni issued a directive to district leaders not to license any new sugar factories unless… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.