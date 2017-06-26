Uganda: Sserunkuma Shifts Focus to UPL, Fufa Awards

Kampala — The reward for netting 33 goals this season for KCCA could turn striker Geoffrey Sserunkuma into an instant millionaire.

On Saturday night at the club awards organized at City Hall, the veteran striker not only became a landlord but also bagged Shs2m as took home the Most Valuable Player (MVP), fans' player and players' player awards.

This he says, gives him firm believe that he is the favourite for the upcoming Uganda Premier League (UPL) MVP award and Fufa awards.

"This achievement shows me that people are contented with what I offered last season. The fans kept asking me for goals and I worked hard to score. I expect to win more awards this year in God's name because I have sacrificed a lot," Sserunkuma, who was rewarded with a land title for his MVP conquest, revealed.

"I thank the coach and Collins Musubika (club fan) for trusting and bringing back to KCCA. There was some struggle but I'm happy to have repaid their faith."

Sserunkuma's well punctuated 21 goals yielded the Uganda Premier League title for KCCA - and the golden boot for himself -whilst he also netted seven in the Uganda Cup, four in the Caf Champions League and one in the Caf Confederation Cup - pure class from a 34-year-old.

"I have managed all this because the manager (Mike Mutebi) told the boys on the first day that they should all up to me. I felt I had the challenge to lift the team whenever we played," Sserunkuma revealed the magic behind his success.

"The youngsters have learned a lot from Sserunkuma on and off the pitch and he has the ability to score more goals again next season," Mutebi said.

Other winners included defender Paul Musamali who took home the most disciplined player award (Tom Lwanga award) along with Shs1m, Sadat Anaku won the best young player (Jackson Mayanja award)while Kassim Kyazze bagged the best fan award.

Splendid, nostalgic party

The speeches from KCCA legends; Frank Kyazze, Jackson Mayanja, Tom Lwanga and Jimmy Kirunda rolled back the years as each concluded by praising the club's 'steady' progress. But it the sight of 'fre-nemies' Erias Lukwago (Lord Mayor) and Jennifer Musisi (executive director) dancing together on the podium that illustrated how far the club's success has gone in healing the wounds and bridging the political gap.

KCCA management went for a jugular; extending Shs300000 (Caf Confederation money) to each of the players' parents. The players were given $50000 Caf money plus Shs30m for the domestic success from KCCA to share while the technical team will share $25000. Lest I forget, songbird Winnie Nwagi worked the audience with her 'Musawo' hit that had players and Musisi rise up to shake a little.

KCCA Awards winners

Philip Omondi (MVP)-

Geoffrey Sserunkuuma

Jimmy Kirunda (Players' Player)- Geoffrey Sserunkuuma

Tom Lwanga (Most disciplined Player) - Paul Musamali

Jackson Mayanja (Young Player)- Sadat Anaku

Fans' Player - Geoffrey Sserunkuuma

Best fan - Kassim Kyazze

Best Fans Branch - Kawempe Branch

Chairman award - Kibuli SS