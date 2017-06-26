Tanzania: TBs Enlightens Students On Bad Goods

Tanzania Bureau of Statistics (TBS) has embarked on a programme to raise awareness on standards of goods and services to students in higher learning institutions, a move that aims at enabling the group to extend the knowledge to members of the public.

TBS Marketing Officer, Ms Debora Haule, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that so far, TBS has reached 11 universities in the programme. The standards watchdog, which is keen on flushing out bad goods, finalised the programme to three universities in Northern Zone recently.

She mentioned the higher learning institutions as Mwenge Catholic University, the Institute of Accountancy Arusha (IAA) and the Moshi Co-operative University (MoCU).

According to the TBS Marketing Officer, the programme was part of the sustainable strategies carried out by the TBS to reach more people by making use of the community of learned people to raise awareness on the standards of goods and services to protect human health.

Ms Haule mentioned other higher learning institutions in the programme as Mzumbe University in Morogoro, Ardhi University in Dar es Salaam, the College of Business Education (CBE) in both Dar es Salaam and Mwanza campuses, St Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT) in Mwanza and the Institute of Finance Management (IFM) Mwanza Campus.

Ms Haule said TBS was in progress to reach more higher learning institutions in other zones, saying the standards watchdog will use different means of communication to reach different groups in the country.