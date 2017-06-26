Tanzania: Noose Tightens On Wildlife Poachers

The National Task Force on Anti-Poaching under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism, has expressed its commitment to make landmark progress in reducing decimation of wildlife.

The initiative includes the recent extradition of Gakou Fodie from Uganda to Tanzania, which made international news. It is linked to several international cases of ivory smuggling that are under ongoing investigations by the joint National Task Force.

PAMS Foundation supported Senior State Attorney Paul Kaduchi in his significant effort over several weeks in Uganda. The initiative resulted in the extradition of Gakou Fodie to Tanzania.

PAM Foundation Director, Krissie Clark, said that his achievement of not less than 31 convictions resulting in sentences of 20 years and more for ivory poachers in one court (Simiyu Regional Court) is very likely to be a continental record.

Clark further stated: "We and our funders are exceptionally pleased to be able to assist the Tanzania government in making the outstanding progress it has been making in reducing the killing of elephants and in setting new benchmarks in terms of results, as the campaign continues to tighten the noose on illegal wildlife traffickers at all levels.

"Through networks and partners such as the US Fish and Wildlife Service and the Lusaka Agreement Task Force, it is very heartening to see that the impacts of great enforcement and teamwork is extending internationally as well."

"As operators in the bush we can confirm that in the past two to three years poaching has been dramatically reduced, thanks to the great work done by National Task Force and PAMS Foundation," said Malcolm Ryen of the Hotel Association of Tanzania and director of Essential Destinations.

The National Task Force has now arrested more than 250 people for illegal wildlife trafficking in the nation's commercial capital, Dar es Salaam, including Yang Feng Glan the infamous 'Queen of Ivory' and Boniface Matthew Mariango, also known as "The Devil."