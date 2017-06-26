Tanzania: Zanzibar Exports Down Over 52% On Clove Decline

Photo: State House/Daily News

Zanzibar President, Dr Ali Mohamed Shein and his Second Vice-President, Ambassador Seif Ali Iddi (in glasses left), get briefing from Zanzibar State Trading Corporation (ZSTC) staff on how they sort cloves prepared for sell parked (file photo).

Dar es Salaam — The decrease in volume of clove exports and the fall of the traditional crop prices in the world market has hit Zanzibar's export of goods which declined by 52.4 per cent in the year ending April 2017.

According to the Bank of Tanzania's monthly economic review for May 2017, goods exports declined from $67.5 million in the year ended April 2016 to $32.1 million in the year to April this year largely as a result of lower exports of traditional cash crops; in particular cloves which account for the largest share of goods exports.

Notably, the value of clove exports amounted to $17.0 million down from $45.7 million in the corresponding period in 2016.

"The fall was associated with a decrease in volume and fall in price," the BoT report.

The price fallen from $8,064 per tonne to $7,750 per tonne while the export volume decreased from 5700 tonnes to 2200 tonnes in the same period.

The situation also affected the overall performance of exports as the total value of exported goods and services decreased from $197.6 million previously to $178.4 million in the year to April 2017.

The downward movement happened despite the fact that the services account registered a surplus of $92.5 million in the year ending April 2017 compared with a surplus of $77.3 million in the corresponding period in 2016.

Zanzibar clove is facing a challenge of smuggling but the government said it's stepping up efforts to terminate the trend as the harvesting season is approaching.

The Zanzibar minister for Trade, Industry and Marketing, Ms Amina Salum Ali said recently that in the next harvesting season the government was going to use a system akin to that of football stadiums where all gates for entering and going out of Pemba would be monitored closely to ensure nothing was brought in or taken out without the government knowledge.