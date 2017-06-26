Uganda: Mukula Investing in Produce to Quit Parliament After Two Terms

Francis Mukula chats merrily as we enter the parliament cafeteria for the interview. Before we sit, his mobile phone rings.

As soon as he puts the phone down, there is another incoming call which he must respond to.

"Oh, let me make this one last call," he requests, and makes two more.

"Sorry about that. It (his phone) is now in silent mode, and you have my undivided attention," he says, with his sense of humor revealed through his hearty tone.

But for a person juggling politics and business, phone calls are an integral part of his daily life. Prior to politics, the 42-year-old accountant had worked with international humanitarian organizations including Concern Worldwide, Lutheran World Federation and the American Refugee Committee, among others.

In 2010, he crossed over to public service where he worked with the Ministry of Education as a senior accounts assistant, from where he resigned to pursue politics. Currently, he is serving his first term as MP for Agule county. Despite his well-paying position in parliament, Mukula has an extra flow of income.

When the farmers in his constituency harvest crops, he buys mainly grains from them. This is part of his investment plan before he quits parliament.

"I usually buy at harvest time because it is cheaper then," says Mukula. "When supply declines, I then put mine on the market."

This, he says, is a win-win situation for him and the farmers. Because most farmers lack storage facilities, Mukula established stores in which he keeps whatever he buys from them. He then keeps the produce until the prices soar so that he can make profits from this investment.

However, he observes that most MPs become poor after leaving parliament due to poor planning and lack of investments.

"I so far have one mobile money outlet located in Kireka along Kamuli road. I am doing all these things early because I want to retire young," says Mukula, who intends to be in parliament for two terms only.

He believes it is good to retire young because one gets to enjoy the fruits of their sweat. The problem with some politicians, he adds, is that they don't know when to retire; they end up wasting all their resources and savings on campaigns, which leave them poor.

EDUCATION

Born in Agule county in Pallisa district, Mukula attended Kaucho primary school.

"I jumped from a mango tree to go to primary one," laughs Mukula, implying that he did not study pre-primary as the case is today.

He had been grazing his father's goats when one concerned member of the community asked him to stretch his right hand over his head and touch his left ear - a test he passed with flying colors. In his long maroon cardigan, which he recalls had twelve buttons, Mukula started his education journey.

After P7, he joined Pallisa secondary school for two years before attending Manjasi high school for the rest of his secondary education.

Manjasi high school, he recalls, was his turning point. The initial plan was for him to complete senior four and become a primary school teacher. But given his strong ambitions and the desire to change the status of his financially struggling parents, Mukula hatched a plan.

"I found out that head prefects had many privileges, allowances and free education," says Mukula. "I hatched a plan to become head prefect so that I could study for free."

Two years later, Mukula campaigned and became the school's head prefect. His subsequent target was government sponsorship for university. Unfortunately, he missed it by half a point for a bachelor's degree. Nonetheless, he settled for a diploma in Business Studies, majoring in accounting, at Makerere University Business School (Mubs) in Nakawa. He later went back to Mubs for a bachelor's degree in Business Administration.

UNEMPLOYMENT BITES

Three years after his diploma, Mukula was unemployed. He braved his joblessness, and decided to face the world alone despite an offer to live with a wealthy relative. He believed living in an affluent home would hoodwink and make him lazy. He says one's poor state is an encouragement enough to work harder.

"I know very well that railway line from Banda to the Industrial Area. You know those broke days when you walk, see a flat metal and wish it is a coin; only to get there and see the word 'Sprite'," Mukula says, before bursting into laughter.

Realizing he had to do something about his situation, Mukula disguised himself as a P7 graduate to secure a casual job at the Uganda fish packers in Nakawa. From this job, he earned a daily remuneration of Shs 1,500.

Three months later, he was made a supervisor in charge of paying fellow casual labourers. This saw his daily remuneration grow to Shs 2,500. Four months later, there was a vacancy in the accounts department. It was at this point that he disclosed his true academic qualifications to his supervisors, who generously gave him the job.

"Indians are the best people in accounting. I learnt so much from them. Within six months, I could do what a chief accountant could do," Mukula says.

Having mastered accounting, Mukula set another target: to work with an international non-government organization.

After several unsuccessful applications to various NGOs, he finally got an opportunity with Concern Worldwide, where he served as the area accountants/logistics manager/administrator for eastern region. He was assigned to be based in Soroti in 2003. This opened up more doors for him. By 2010, he had worked with five international organizations before joining the Ministry of Education.

In 2015, he quit his job to join active politics. He won an election at his maiden attempt by beating the incumbent.

FAMILY MAN

Mukula is married to Loyce Akello, an administrator with Swedish cooperative center. The couple has four children. In his free time, he enjoys reading, watching news and bonding with his children.

"I like talking to my children because I want to know them as a friend," he says.

To keep fit, Mukula exercises by walking and watching his diet.

"I don't eat junk, I don't smoke and I take care of myself," says Mukula, boasting about his youthful looks despite his age.

He also enjoys an occasional Tusker lager and pork ribs. Despite his relatively good financial status, Mukula prefers to live a simple life. He, for instance, does not have a smartphone. Instead, he owns a small Nokia mobile phone - akin to what was popularly known as the Kabiriti. This, he says, is similar to the phones the people that he represents hold.

"Besides, I find smartphones very time-consuming. I am off social media. I only read my emails using the parliament tablet, and that is it," Mukula says.

Looking back at his life's journey, Mukula believes no condition is permanent, and that anything is possible with hard work and perseverance.