Uganda: Journalist Nakitimbo Wants Respect for the Media

Just like everyone else has a dream, AMELIA MARTHA NAKITIMBO envisages of a day when the media will be respected as an important integral part of society.

The fervent journalist revealed to Prisca Baike her burning desire for the Ugandan media to set a firm agenda as the case is in the more developed countries.

"Many people have no regard for journalists and the entire media, but imagine waking up one day and there is no media house at all?" asks Nakitimbo. "There wouldn't be any form of information or news."

She observes that despite the negative attitude by many people towards the media, it plays a vital role in informing society and pushing various agendas.

A daughter of Stephen Mulumba (RIP) and Beatrice Nkwenge, a nursing officer, Nakitimbo knew what she wanted to become at an early age. Despite her mother advising her to study law, and other people advising her to pursue a career in medicine like her mother, Nakitimbo remained defiant. Instead, she focused on what she wanted to become - a journalist.

Born on April 21, 1993, she attended Kashozi boarding primary school in Bushenyi. Having passed among the top 10, she joined MaryHill school for her O-level and Immaculate Heart girls' school for A-level. Thereafter, she pursued a bachelors' degree in Mass Communication at Uganda Christian University in Mukono.

Her maiden interface with a media house was in 2014 during her internship at Urban television as a general news reporter. Heeding her internship supervisor's advice, Nakitimbo gave it her best shot. By the time she completed her industrial training, she had made her mark.

"At that particular internship, no intern was meant to be retained but I was an exception," Nakitimbo says.

Her most memorable moment as a journalist was when she exclusively reported about the 2015 Crest Foam factory fire incident and Pope Francis' visit to Uganda when she did her first-ever live broadcast.

"All my colleagues called to tell me I was awesome," reminisces Nakitimbo, who currently anchors the 1pm and 8pm news bulletin on Urban television and X FM respectively.

VERSATILE

Following her passion for humanitarian work and children, Nakitimbo is also a volunteer at Reach the Child, Uganda, a budding organization that is set on helping marginalized children.

"I am also currently trying to join urban farming," says Kitimbo, who advises youths not tuck themselves up in one box. "We are all multi-talented. Being one thing does not stop you from achieving something else."

With urban farming, Nakitimbo is optimistic she will harness the opportunities that lie therein. Since our country is still developing, she hopes to become part of the required urban planners.

At the moment, she is also establishing her niche in the film industry, which she finds fascinating and marketable. She currently has one short film, Kakwezi, under her belt. She produced it with the Ntinda-based Wizarts Media.

"I produced and premiered my film," says Nakitimbo, who is also a Sunday school teacher at St Luke's church, Ntinda.

She confesses her social life has been somewhat isolated, but plans to revamp it.