Uganda: Kyegegwa Health Officials Demand Special Fund for Refugees

Health officials in Kyegegwa district are demanding for special funds for refugees living in Kyaka II settlement to access services.

The settlement that sits on 81-square miles piece of land, is home to over 22,000 refugees from Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, Burundi, Kenya, Somalia and South Sudan.

The officials say that although the district tries to provide services to the refugees and the nationals, the resources are not adequate. Dr Abel Mugisa, the Kyegegwa district health officer, says that the presence of the refugees has severely affected delivery of essential health care services. Locals in the area and the refugees go to the same health facilities for services.

Mugisa says the district does not have enough health workers to meet the demands of the growing national and refugee populations. Kyaka health centre III according to Mugisa only has nine out the required twenty health workers.

Moses Irakiiza, the in-charge Kyaka health centre III says the facility always experiences drug stock outs because of the big population seeking for services. He notes that very few refugees can afford costs of purchasing drugs from private health centers.

"A refugee cant afford to buy drugs, also the help we used to receive, these days is limited. There are some refugees who can't even afford to get even Shs 50. If you refer them to buy drugs, please you are burying their future", said Irakiiza.

Alphose Mugira, a refugee from Rwanda has lived at the settlement for 15 years. Mugira says that healthcare and educational opportunities for the refugees are very limited in the settlement. Mugira says the sanitation facilities are also inadequate at the settlements.

"There is no toilet around, these children just ease themselves from anywhere and you find that this can bring in a lot of diseases like diarrhea. Because even the water that they are using is nearby... Rain washes all the waste into their waste", said Mugira.

Margaret Ongoma, a refugee from DRC says they are always forced to fetch water from dirty water ponds or to walk two kilometers to Kigarama trading centre to access clean waters.

She also says that whenever they try to seek treatment from Kyaka health centre III, they are told to come back the next time due to shortage of drugs.

