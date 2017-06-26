Uganda: 9 Dead, 13 Injured in Masaka Road Accident

Nine people have been confirmed dead and 13 others seriously injured following a motor accident in which a Toyota premio collided with a taxi in Mpigi District.

The Sunday afternoon accident which paralised traffic for close to an hour occurred at Kalandazzi swamp between Buwama town council and Kyabadaaza trading centre when the taxi registration number UAW 171W which was travelling from Masaka to Kampala collided with the Toyota premio registration number UAM 215D, which was travelling from Kampala to Masaka.

All the five occupants of the premio, including a toddler, perished in the accident while four of the deceased were taxi passengers.

Details of the deceased who included three toddlers, five females and a male adult were still scanty by press time.

Bodies of the deceased were taken to Gombe hospital mortuary.

Some of the injured were admitted to Gombe hospital while others were rushed to Buwama health centre III and the nearby clinics.

Police's preliminary investigations indicated that the accident was caused by reckless driving by both drivers.

Mr Richard Wabwire, the OC traffic Buwama police station said they were still investigating.

However, some of the survivors who talked to this reporter said the taxi driver was over-speeding when the accident happened.

The wreckages of both cars were towed to Buwama Police Station.