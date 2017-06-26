25 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 9 Dead, 13 Injured in Masaka Road Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sadat Mbogo

Nine people have been confirmed dead and 13 others seriously injured following a motor accident in which a Toyota premio collided with a taxi in Mpigi District.

The Sunday afternoon accident which paralised traffic for close to an hour occurred at Kalandazzi swamp between Buwama town council and Kyabadaaza trading centre when the taxi registration number UAW 171W which was travelling from Masaka to Kampala collided with the Toyota premio registration number UAM 215D, which was travelling from Kampala to Masaka.

All the five occupants of the premio, including a toddler, perished in the accident while four of the deceased were taxi passengers.

Details of the deceased who included three toddlers, five females and a male adult were still scanty by press time.

Bodies of the deceased were taken to Gombe hospital mortuary.

Some of the injured were admitted to Gombe hospital while others were rushed to Buwama health centre III and the nearby clinics.

Police's preliminary investigations indicated that the accident was caused by reckless driving by both drivers.

Mr Richard Wabwire, the OC traffic Buwama police station said they were still investigating.

However, some of the survivors who talked to this reporter said the taxi driver was over-speeding when the accident happened.

The wreckages of both cars were towed to Buwama Police Station.

Uganda

Why Sugarcane Outgrowers Oppose Museveni Zoning Policy

On April 28, President Museveni issued a directive to district leaders not to license any new sugar factories unless… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.