Rwanda: Second Phase of Service Delivery Campaign Starts

Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) has launched the second phase of service delivery campaign dubbed "Nk'uwikorera."

The campaign, launched at Kiramuruzi Play Ground, Gatsibo District, in Eastern Province, is intended to promote improved service delivery in all sectors, including private, government and civil society.

Speaking at the launch, last week, RGB chief executive Anastase Shyaka said the Government is much concerned about good service delivery among all sectors.

Prof. Shyaka said Nk'uwikorera isn't a programme designed for only institutions where people seek services but also for families, where one household should treat the other as they would themselves.

"If a spouse treats the other or their child as they would themselves, there can't be any misunderstandings among families," he said.

During the event, RGB awarded certificates to best people in keeping to standards of good service delivery at their workplace, also called Intwaramihigo.

Shyaka explained that the rationale of Intwaramihigo is "derived from the name given to the cow that always went ahead of the rest of the herd, called Intwarabugabo."

Among the people awarded certificates were Gatsibo mayor Richard Gasana, whose district emerged first among the thirty in good service delivery, according to RGB's scorecard 2016.

This is the reason RGB chose to launch Nk'uwikorera's second phase in Gatsibo, said Shyaka.

The others awarded certificates were Robert Ntaganda, the head of Gatsibo's Joint Action Development Forum (JADF); Augustin Katabarwa, the head of cooperatives in Rwanda; Intore Tuyisenge, a musician; Donatille Mukasekuru; Patrick Bimenyimana, a village chairman in Gatsibo; and Eugene Munezero, a cell executive secretary in Gatsibo.

During the past 12 weeks of the first phase of Nk'uwikorera, RGB reached Kwibuka programmes, leadership in cooperatives, agriculture, hotel and transport sectors, technological services and family promotion.

Shyaka said during the first phase of Nk'uwikorera, more than Rwf750 million meant to support poor Rwandans was found dormant in districts for which Rwf52 million was given to the beneficiaries right after the inspection.

Nearly Rwf2 billion for supporting small enterprises remained on Vision 2020 Umurenge Project (VUP) bank accounts and the districts were tasked to ensure the money reaches the beneficiaries.

Among cooperatives in which many Rwandans have investments, 245 were given certificates of operation, 94 new cooperatives are being processed and 116 challenges solved.

Service delivery score card shows the country is at an average of 72 per cent while the national goal is at 85 per cent.

Nk'uwikorera first phase was launched by Prime Minister Anastase Murekezi on March 30 in Karongi District, Western Province.