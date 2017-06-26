Ugandan Car Hits Kenyan Traffic Officer At Checkpoint, Driver Charged

The driver of a Uganda vehicle that ran over a traffic officer at a check point along Mombasa road has been charged with careless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without license in Nairobi.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday morning at a police roadblock mounted by National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to crack down on drunk-driving in Kenya, and drivers without proper documents.

The driver who, was later identified as Emmanuel Ebei Oyen, sped off but was arrested near the Nyayo Stadium roundabout seven minutes later and detained at Langata Police Station before being charged at Makadara Law Courts.

In a KTN video that has gone viral on social media, the white Range Rover sport bearing Ugandan license plate UAN 777P, is seen running over a police spikes barricade before hitting a NTSA officer who tried to stop it.

Upon arrest, Mr Oyen was tested for alcohol content. The breathalyser indicated 0.57, far higher than the recommended 0.35 alcohol content level.

In a message posted on NTSA Facebook page, Mr Oyen was carrying two passengers at the time of the incident.

He denied the charges and was released on cash bail of Kshs20, 000. He was however, ordered to return to court on June 27, 2017 for his case to be mentioned.