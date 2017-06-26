25 June 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Ugandan Car Hits Kenyan Traffic Officer At Checkpoint, Driver Charged

Tagged:

Related Topics

The driver of a Uganda vehicle that ran over a traffic officer at a check point along Mombasa road has been charged with careless driving, driving under the influence of alcohol and driving without license in Nairobi.

The incident happened in the wee hours of Thursday morning at a police roadblock mounted by National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) to crack down on drunk-driving in Kenya, and drivers without proper documents.

The driver who, was later identified as Emmanuel Ebei Oyen, sped off but was arrested near the Nyayo Stadium roundabout seven minutes later and detained at Langata Police Station before being charged at Makadara Law Courts.

In a KTN video that has gone viral on social media, the white Range Rover sport bearing Ugandan license plate UAN 777P, is seen running over a police spikes barricade before hitting a NTSA officer who tried to stop it.

Upon arrest, Mr Oyen was tested for alcohol content. The breathalyser indicated 0.57, far higher than the recommended 0.35 alcohol content level.

In a message posted on NTSA Facebook page, Mr Oyen was carrying two passengers at the time of the incident.

He denied the charges and was released on cash bail of Kshs20, 000. He was however, ordered to return to court on June 27, 2017 for his case to be mentioned.

Uganda

Why Sugarcane Outgrowers Oppose Museveni Zoning Policy

On April 28, President Museveni issued a directive to district leaders not to license any new sugar factories unless… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.